HOUSTON - A fire produced a large plume of smoke Wednesday that could be seen for miles in east Houston.

The fire was reported about 1:40 p.m. near the intersection of the East Freeway and Mercury Drive.

Video from Sky 2 showed the smoke billowing from what appeared to be a junkyard.

Several fire engines were also at the scene.

It was not immediately clear what started the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.