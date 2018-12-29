Fire Marshal's Office arrests arson suspect in Dollar General store fire

HOUSTON - Due to a tip, the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office has arrested the arson suspect in a Dollar General store fire Friday.

In a tweet, the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office announced the arrest of 28-year-old Jarrod Parker soon after publicly releasing Parker's identity.

#Breaking #hounews Jarrod Parker is in custody. Thank you for all the tips! pic.twitter.com/cvfWSGBKLT — Harris Co. FMO (@hcfmo) December 29, 2018

Parker is accused of intentionally setting a Dollar General in northwest Houston on fire Friday, officials said.

The two-alarm blaze was reported about 11 a.m. near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and West Road.

Video from Sky 2 showed thick plumes of smoke rising from the front and back of the store.

Surveillance video shows a man pouring lighter fluid on several items in the store and lighting them on fire, officials said.

He was also seen on video leaving the store after the fire started, officials said.

