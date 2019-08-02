Fire guts home after limited water supply hinders firefighters

A home is destroyed after flames tore through the Huffman residence early Friday morning.

HOUSTON - A home was destroyed after flames tore through a residence early Friday morning.

According to authorities, the fire erupted around 2:45 a.m. at the house on Wood Branch Lane near West Forest Circle.

When firefighters arrived, they were initially told there was a person trapped inside, so they called in reinforcements.

The Huffman Crosby, Aldine and Houston fire departments worked to battle the flames, but due to a lack of water supply in the area, they had to limit themselves to fighting the blaze from outside the residence.

Firefighters said there was a gun safe full of ammunition inside the home, so they had to wait for it to go off before the could enter the residence.

After about 40 minutes, firefighters were able to put out the fire.

The homeowner was later found safe outside the home. Authorities said the home appears to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.