Fire engulfs townhomes being built in Montrose

HOUSTON - A large fire at a townhome complex Wednesday sent smoke shooting into the air above Houston’s Montrose neighborhood.

The fire was reported about 6 a.m. on Sul Ross Street near Woodhead Street.

Houston firefighters said the townhomes were under construction and unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Video showed large flames shooting from one of the buildings. A thick plume of smoke was also rising from the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

