HOUSTON - A fire engulfed a north Houston warehouse on Friday.

Flames could be seen shooting out of the warehouse in the 13600 block of Reeveston Road around 6 p.m.

It is not clear how the fire started or if anyone was injured.

A hazmat crew was requested at the scene to assist with the fire.

