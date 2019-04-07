Fire damages former Galveston home of heavyweight boxer Jack Johnson

Fire investigators are still working to determine what caused a fire at a Galveston home where the late boxing legend Jack Johnson used to live.

GALVESTON, Texas - Fire investigators are still working to determine what caused a fire at a Galveston home where the late boxing legend Jack Johnson used to live.

The Galveston Fire Marshal's office said the vacant, two-story house on 29th Street at Avenue K caught fire Friday.

According to the Galveston County Daily News, the home was in the process of being renovated.

Last May, President Trump posthumously pardoned Johnson for a 1913 conviction for violating the Mann Act by traveling with his white girlfriend.

The law prohibited traveling with a woman across state lines for "immoral purposes."

