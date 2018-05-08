Fire burns at Centerpoint complex in Texas City, officials say

TEXAS CITY, Texas - A transformer explosion cause a fire Tuesday at a CenterPoint facility in Texas City, according to officials.

Oil is fueling the fire, but officials said the fire noes not appear to be hazardous.

The Texas City Fire Department and industrial emergency officials are working to gather more information about the fire.

People are being asked to stay away from the area, but there has been no shelter-in-place order issued.

Authorities told citizens to monitor social media for updates.

Officials initially said the fire was burning at an NRG complex, but now say the fire is at a CenterPoint facility near the intersection of FM 517 and Highway 146.

The Office of Emergency Management said several complexes in the area have lost power, which may result in increased flaring.

No injuries have been reported and all personnel have been accounted for, according to officials.

At this time we are aware of an electrical transformer fire at the Centerpoint facility near FM 517 and HWY 146. All personnel are accounted for. No Injuries. Please stay clear of the area. — City of Texas City (@CityofTexasCity) May 8, 2018

The thick smoke in our (League City) area is coming from a Centerpoint sub-station fire in Texas City. We have not received any warnings and it is not a hazmat situation. pic.twitter.com/DdgurDzPWL — League City PD (@LeagueCityPD) May 8, 2018

