LIVE STREAM: Fire at Deer Park storage facility finally out

DEER PARK, Texas - After burning since Sunday and causing all kinds of havoc within the Deer Park community, the blaze burning at a chemical storage facility is finally out.

According to a news release issued by the Intercontinental Terminals Company, the fire at the ITC Tank Farm was officially extinguished around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

ITC said in the news release that though the fire is out, smoke and steam may still be visible coming from the area and reignition is still possible.

Crews are expected to continue spraying the tanks in order to help them cool down and prevent any of them from reigniting.

There have been no serious injuries reported during the fire and ITC said the air will continue to be monitored, but readings are still "well below" hazardous levels.

