Feds release final report on Arkema explosions after Harvey

Smoke and flames are seen at the Arkema plant in Crosby, Texas, on Sept. 1, 2017.

CROSBY, Texas - Federal investigators released their final report Thursday about the explosions that happened at the Arkema plant in Crosby after Hurricane Harvey.

Officials at the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board showcased an animation that shows what investigators believed transpired as floodwaters overtook the plant.

Investigators have previously said that the plant lost power as the water rose. Without power, workers were unable to keep some chemicals at the plant at the appropriate temperature. This resulted in explosions and fires that began Aug. 31 and lasted four days.

Residents near the plant were ordered to evacuate.

Several lawsuits have been filed by both people near the plant and county governments.

