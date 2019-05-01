Final arrest made in 9-hour kidnapping, assault of 2 people

From left to right: John Indridson, Lamar Sanders and Feliz Zamarron are seen in mugshots released by authorities May 1, 2019.

HOUSTON - The final suspect wanted in connection with the nine-hour kidnapping and assault of two people last month has been arrested, authorities said.

John Indridson, Lamar Sanders and Felix Zamarron were identified as suspects in the April 15 ordeal that happened at a home near Bella Drive and Huffmeister Road.

Investigators said Indridson asked two friends to help him move out of his home. When the friends arrived, they were tied up and assaulted by Indridson, Sanders and Zamarron for more than nine hours. The pair were later released and their families were threatened, investigators said.

Indridson and Sanders were arrested within days of the incident, and Zamarron was arrested Tuesday. All three men were charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Indridson and Sanders were granted bond, while Zamarron was denied bond.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.