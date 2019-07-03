Fighting drivers fire shots that wound man waiting at red light

A bullet hole is seen in a vehicle near the Montrose neighborhood of Houston on July 2, 2019.

HOUSTON - A shooting that happened Tuesday while two drivers were fighting wounded a man who was waiting at a red light in his car.

The shooting was reported about 9:20 p.m. at the corner of Waugh Drive and D’Amico Street.

Houston police said the 36-year-old victim was waiting in his vehicle at the light when two other drivers got out of their vehicles and began fighting. During the altercation, shots were fired from one vehicle toward the other, and the victim was hit in his left shoulder.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and treated for his injuries.

The vehicles involved in the shooting were described as a white, four-door sedan and a dark-colored, late-model SUV.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

