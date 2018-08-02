'Fighting back emotions': Families reunited with children after standoff involving in-home daycare

HOUSTON - After a standoff that left a suspect inside a home daycare for hours on Thursday, parents of the children at the daycare were relieved to find their children unharmed.

First responders were able to get eight children and two adults outside the home one by one, according to investigators. Officials told parents to pick up their children at Fire Station 3 in Channelview.

Malcolm Butler was on his way to Louisiana for a work trip when he got the call that his 3-year-old son Miles was in the middle of that SWAT situation.

"I pray, pray, prayed everything was alright," Butler said.

Another family, including Miles' cousins, showed up to the station in hopes to make sure he was fine.

"I was scared. I thought maybe [the suspect] would do something to him," Jaida Johnson said.

Amanda Barrett heard it on the news and was notified by her sister to pick up her children. Barrett rushed to the scene.

"You can't get in the neighborhood because it's blocked off and there's police cars there, so they said you have to come to the fire station," Barrett said.

Miles' mother and father were both able to see him. They said he enjoyed riding in the fire truck.

"I'm relieved. I'm grateful to God. Fighting back emotions, I'm very grateful that I had my big boy here," said mother Jamisha Butler.

As for Barrett's nice and nephew, a 1-year-old and 3-year-old.

"They're perfectly fine. They're just a little scared," Barrett said, putting them into her car.

These family members thanked first responders for caring for the children.

"Just cherish every day, because you never know," Malcolm said.

None of the children or adults were hurt. The suspect, 19-year-old Jonas Dunlap, was taken into custody.

