Fight leads to shooting, carjacking in northwest Harris County, deputies say

SPRING, Texas - Harris County investigators say that two people had an altercation that turned violent Saturday afternoon.

Investigators said during the altercation, the suspect fired a couple of shots, which struck a car with a person inside. The suspect then took off in another car that he carjacked in the same parking lot where the shooting took place at the Kuykendahl Professional Building, officials said.

Investigators are now looking for the suspect and the car but are waiting to get more information before they can release the description.

In the meantime, investigators are now reviewing surveillance video and are expecting to be on the scene for several hours, collecting evidence and speaking to witnesses.

The person inside the car that was hit by bullets was airlifted to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

