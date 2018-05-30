Fiery 18-wheeler crash shuts down Highway 290 westbound at Mueschke

HOUSTON - All westbound lanes of Highway 290 at Mueschke and the feeder road were shut down Wednesday after an 18-wheeler crashed and burst into flames.

The driver of the truck said a tire blew on his trailer causing him to hit barrels along an exit ramp. The crash caused the truck, which was carrying wooden cabinets, to catch fire, the driver said.

The driver escaped without injury.

VIDEO: Fiery 18-wheeler crash closes Highway 290 at Mueschke

Hazmat crews were called to clean up the area.

“It's a major traffic hazard at this time. We’re working diligently to expedite, with the fire department and with other agencies, the safe evacuation of this vehicle,” said Captain Michael Koteras with the Harris County Sheriff's office.

Commuters were forced to exit the freeway at Cypress Rosehill Road.

The freeway is expected to remain closed through the morning commute.

