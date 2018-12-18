Feeling Christmas spirit of giving? 85 Houston families in need of diapers

HOUSTON - If you are looking to help someone in need this holiday season, consider picking up some diapers or donating money online to The Diaper Foundation.

This year, the Houston charity helped 1,296 moms by giving them diapers for 1,642 babies. The Diaper Foundation also provides baby wipes, rash cream and books for families in need.

Right now, there are 85 families on its waiting list who need diaper assistance.

You can donate online or read more about the organization by clicking the link here.

If you want to donate diapers, size 4 diapers are most in needed.

