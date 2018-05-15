'Fear the Beard' James Harden Rockets doughnuts a hit at Pasadena sweet shop

HOUSTON - A Pasadena doughnut shop is showing support for the Houston Rockets in their series against the Golden State Warriors with a specialty sweet featuring the team’s star player, James Harden.

The “Fear the Beard” doughnuts are so cute, though, you won’t be fearing the beard, you’ll want to devour it.

The doughnuts, at Pena’s Donuts & Diner, are coated with maple and chocolate icing.

The owner, Raymond Pena, said if the Rockets advance, his shop will likely do doughnuts inspired by other players, such as Clint Capela and Chris Paul.



