FBI seeking assistance in sexual exploitation investigation.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The FBI is seeking public assistance for any information regarding an unknown male who might have critical information regarding the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

A video depicting the unidentified male, known only as John Doe 40, shown with a child, was first noted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in October 2017. The video is believed to have been produced prior to that date, according to authorities.

John Doe 40 is described as a white male who is heavyset with dark-colored hair, according to authorities.

Authorities said he is likely between 30 and 40 years old and could be heard speaking English in the video.

