FBI searching for 'burly bank robber' accused of hitting Houston bank

HOUSTON - The FBI is asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of holding up a west Houston bank.

Authorities are dubbing the man the "burly bank robber."

What happened

On July 8 around 4:25 p.m., investigators said the man robbed the BBVA Compass Bank at 1575 Eldridge Parkway.

The man entered the bank, approached and threatened a teller and demanded cash, according to authorities.

As the teller was getting the money, the man lifted up his shirt and exposed a black pistol, investigators said.

No one was hurt and the man left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money, according to the FBI.

Description

The man is described by authorities as being black, in his late 20s to early 30s, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a heavy build. During the robbery, investigators said the man was wearing silver sunglasses, a tan bucket hat, a maroon sweatshirt, tan cargo pants and black boots.

Reward offered

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the accused robber. Anyone with information is asked to call 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at 713-693-5000.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through their website or their phone app.

