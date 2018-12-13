FBI needs help in identifying two robbers who shot at armored car courier

HOUSTON - The FBI is hoping the public can help identify two men who robbed an armored car outside a Chase Bank branch in southeast Harris County.

The robbery happened just after 11 a.m. Wednesday at the bank branch in the 10900 block of Scarsdale Boulevard.

The armored vehicle courier was servicing an ATM outside the bank when two armed men got out of a dark-colored SUV and started firing at the armored vehicle, according to the FBI.

The driver inside the armored vehicle honked the horn to alert the courier, who ran to the front of the vehicle for cover, the FBI said.

The men took off with the bag that the courier dropped.

They are described as two black men who possibly speak Spanish. They were wearing gray and dark-colored hooded jackets, and bandanas covered their faces. One of the men was seen carrying a rifle.

If you have any information about this robbery, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston, which is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the bank robbers. Crime Stoppers can be reached at (713) 222-TIPS(8477) or contact the FBI Houston field office at (713) 693-5000.

