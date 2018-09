HOUSTON - The FBI launched a public awareness campaign Tuesday aimed at stopping people from posting online threats.

The #ThinkBeforeYouPost initiative is designed to educate the public about the consequences of making threats to schools and other public places.

Authorities held a news conference to discuss the campaign.

FBI Houston reminds you that making a school threat is NOT a joke. It's a crime. #ThinkBeforeYouPost #HouNews pic.twitter.com/DE08hsbeQv — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) September 18, 2018

