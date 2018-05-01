FBI asks for public's help finding serial bank robber

HOUSTON - The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is asking for help to find a serial bank robber who has hit three Houston banks in as many months.

WATCH: Serial bank robber surveillance video

Two of the banks were located in the Memorial area.

On Feb. 6, he hit the Morgan Chase Bank at 12802 Memorial Drive near Beltway 8.

On Feb. 21, he robbed the Comerica Bank at 8707 Highway 6 South.

The robber resurfaced Monday at the Origin Bank at 12600 Memorial Drive, where he was photographed by the bank’s security cameras. He spent several minutes casing the bank before deciding to leave without robbing it.

“That bank is a little bit different. It doesn’t have the traditional teller windows and teller stations and he was (apparently) very confused, and ultimately left without presenting a note,” HPD Sgt. Dave Helms with the FBI Violent Crime Task Force said.

Not long after being spotted in that bank, he turned up at the nearby Bank of Texas at 12764 Memorial and robbed it.

The suspect is a black male in his late 20s to early 30s, approximately 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall with a thin build and a goatee. During all the robberies, he wore a black or white flat-bill baseball cap and a black embellished zip-up jacket. He has also been seen wearing diamond stud earrings and white high-top sneakers.

In all the robberies, he gave the tellers threatening demand notes that one investigator compared to the novel “War and Peace.”

“The demand note is lengthy, lengthy to the point to the point the tellers can’t read the whole thing because they just get so nervous after realizing it’s a robbery,” Helms said.

Following Monday's robbery, the suspect was seen driving away in a silver Lexus 350 RX SUV.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of this bank robber. If you have any information, please call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000. Text TIP610 plus your tip to CRIMES (274637) or visit www.crime-stoppers.org.

Tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Crime Stoppers of Houston app, which can be downloaded at the app store for both iPhone and android devices. All tipsters remain anonymous.

