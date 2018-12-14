Fugitive sought by FBI 11 years after Spring Branch slaying

HOUSTON - Crime Stoppers and the Federal Bureau of Investigation need the public's assistance locating fugitive Andres Hernandez, who is wanted for murder and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

On April 21, 2007, Hernandez allegedly murdered a victim in the 9600 block of Long Point Road in Houston, authorities said.

During the incident, Hernandez allegedly stabbed the victim with a 6-inch fixed blade steak knife. After allegedly committing the murder, Hernandez fled the scene and has not been apprehended, authorities said.

Authorities describe Hernandez as 33 years old, approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and 150 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and tattoos on his chest and arm.

Hernandez is believed to live in the Shelby County, Texas, area and frequents both the City and County of Nacogdoches, Texas, authorities said.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of Hernandez. in Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.