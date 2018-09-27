Father struck by 2 vehicles on Highway 90 after rear-ending 18-wheeler

HOUSTON - A 46-year-old man was killed when he was struck by two vehicles after leaving his children in the vehicle he had just crashed in northeast Houston on Tuesday night, according to Houston police.

Arrick Hillard was pronounced dead at 11400 Highway 90 around 9:30 p.m., according to the medical examiner.

“It’s deep pain and sorrow right now," said Larry Brooks, Hillard's brother. "We can’t believe that something like this happened to our brother. It’s something that I’ve never felt before. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone. To lose somebody like this, I mean, I’m dumbfounded."

Police said Hillard was driving a gray BMW sedan westbound on Wallisville Road when he struck a tractor-trailer at the Highway 90 intersection. He got out of the vehicle and left his two children inside the car, police said.

Authorities said Hillard fled to the northeast lanes of Highway 90 where he was struck by a silver Nissan Altima. After being hit, he climbed the barrier and ran into the southwest lanes of Highway 90, where he was hit by a blue GMC Terrain, authorities said.

Both drivers stopped at the scene, were questioned by police and then released without being charged.

“Right now we’re trying to figure out what happened," Brooks said. "We don’t have any clue."

Brooks said he thinks his brother feared that he had killed his daughter.

“I think he panicked (and) couldn’t face knowing that his baby had died," Brooks said. "That’s the conclusion we came to -- that he panicked and ran."

The children, a 5-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl, were taken to an area hospital. The girl suffered severe injuries and the boy did not suffer significant injuries, police said. Police said neither child were in booster seats.

“She’s just trying to recover, it’s touchy,” said Kimberly Lewis, the girl’s aunt. “From what we were told, it was her neck and collarbone.”

Lewis said the girl had undergone two surgeries, so far.

The girl's mother said her daughter was still in ICU and that she was focusing on her daughter’s recovery. Records showed that she is Hillard’s common-law wife.

Police said the crash is still under investigation, but family members feel like there was something wrong with Hillard.

“I talked to him at least ten times yesterday, periodically," Brooks said. "The last time I talked to him was about 4:30 (or) 5 o’clock yesterday evening. He seemed kind of odd that he came here and didn’t get out of his car. He kept his windows up and on the cellphone. We all talked today and we feel like that’s kind of odd because usually, when we come here, we all get out and mingle to go check on mom.”

Brooks said Hillard would usually check on their mother after work, but didn’t do that on Tuesday. He said they don’t understand why he was on Highway 90 because he lived 45 minutes away, in Fresno.

“We’re still trying to find answers for everything, and, so far, we’re dumbfounded,” said Brooks.

Family members said Hillard was originally from Waterproof, Louisiana, but grew up in Houston. He had five kids ages 22, 21, 18, 5 and 4.

“He took care of those kids,"Brooks said. "He was a father and a mother to all five kids He was on duty, even while he was at work. When he came home he took care of the kids, did chores, groceries washing clothes, combing hair as well.”

Brooks said his brother enjoyed fishing, hunting and was a true outdoorsman.

“Just growing up in the country, out there in the fields playing, the close bond," he said. "We did everything -- hunting and fishing. Man, we did it together. We were close-knit."

“He worked for Mobile Modular," Lewis said. "He was a supervisor where he actually helped quite a few guys here in the neighborhood get jobs."

She said her brother-in-law was known to help people in the community and was an organ donor.

“He was just a loving wonderful person," Lewis said. "Everybody has problems or whatever. Overall, if he could help you he would help you. He’s going to be missed.”

The family is hoping police will learn more information about the moments leading up to the crash.

