Father shot, kids held at gunpoint during home invasion, police say

HOUSTON - A father is recovering after he was shot during a home invasion.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Darling Street near Reinerman Street in northwest Houston.

The man was home with his two children when three men kicked in the back door and invaded the home, police said.

Police said the father and his kids were held at gunpoint for “a little bit” before the intruders shot the father multiple times and fled from the home.

When authorities arrived, they found the father suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was rushed to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Neither of the kids was injured during the home invasion and are now staying with a neighbor.

Investigators are working to determine if the men stole anything and why the home may have been targeted.

Authorities were not able to confirm if the children witnessed the shooting.

