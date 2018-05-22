Father shot 10 times protecting pregnant daughter

PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia father was shot 10 times Monday while trying to protect his pregnant daughter, police said.

According to investigators, 74-year-old Frederick Waring's daughter had gotten married hours before. Police said the ex-wife of Waring's new husband showed up around 10:30 p.m. and the women got into an altercation that went too far.

"She approached the new wife. There was some type of altercation or fight. As that escalated, some of the males in the crowd -- at least two -- pulled out handguns," Philadelphia police Lt. John Walker said.

As more than a dozen bullets came blasting toward Waring's 23-year-old daughter, he jumped in front of her and was shot at least 10 times, police said.

Waring's daughter was shot twice, in the hip and leg.

Police said Waring's act saved his daughter and the lives of her unborn twins.

Police are searching for the ex-wife and the gunmen.

"Cannot control emotions and their anger, but they bring a weapon into the game and that changes lives. You've got a 74-year-old guy here who's fighting for his life, and a daughter who's pregnant who could have clearly been killed and had two kids killed at the same time," Walker said.

Waring was listed in critical condition Monday. It is unclear if he will survive.

Though police said jealousy may have been the motive, the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

2018 Click2Houston/CNN