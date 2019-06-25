Father says he forgives driver in hit-and-run that killed his 8-year-old daughter

HOUSTON - Berhane Asgedom has a beautiful family of 10 children with another on the way, but all he can think about right now is the one that is missing.

“It is a tragedy," Asgedom said. "She was so merciful, peaceful, intelligent and very, very caring."

His 8-year-old daughter, Sesinna, was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Fort Bend County, less than a mile from the child's home. Sesinna was taken by Life Flight to the hospital but died days after the incident.

“It really broke our hearts,” Berhane Asgedom said. “I am comforted because I know she is going to go to heaven because of our faith in Jesus Christ.”

The Fort Bend County Sheriffs Office arrested 39-year-old Angela Smith.

Smith is facing charges for failure to stop and render aid in a crash involving death which is a second-degree felony.

Berhane said he has a message for the alleged driver.

“We release forgiveness to God. Forgiveness because that is the constitution we have on our heart.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family to help with funeral expenses. Click here to donate.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.