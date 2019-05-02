Father of 7 hit, killed by car in southwest Houston

At left, investigators look over the scene of a deadly crash in southwest Houston on May 2, 2019. At right, Alberto Nduli is seen in an undated family photo.

HOUSTON - A man was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday in southwest Houston.

The crash was reported about 7:20 a.m. on South Gessner Road near Triola Lane.

Houston police said it appears the man was walking in the area when he was hit by a vehicle.

Family members identified the victim as 68-year-old Alberto Nduli, a father of seven.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

It was not immediately clear if police had located the driver involved.

