Father of 7 hit, killed by car in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - A man was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday in southwest Houston.
The crash was reported about 7:20 a.m. on South Gessner Road near Triola Lane.
Houston police said it appears the man was walking in the area when he was hit by a vehicle.
Family members identified the victim as 68-year-old Alberto Nduli, a father of seven.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
It was not immediately clear if police had located the driver involved.
