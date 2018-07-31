Father of 2 accused of attempting to meet 15-year-old girl for sex

A mugshot of Adam Hollyfield after he was charged with online solicitation of a minor.

HOUSTON - An undercover operation netted a League City father a charge of online solicitation of a minor after deputies said he attempted to meet a teenage girl for sex.

Adam Wellborn Hollyfield, 37, was chatting with someone he believed was a 15-year-old girl for more than a week, according to officials. Deputies said that during the chats, Hollyfield said he wanted to engage in sexual acts with the person he thought was a teen.

Hollyfield was really chatting with undercover Precinct One deputies.

Deputies said Hollyfield sent them explicit photos of himself.

Hollyfield is married and is a father of two children, officials said. One of his children has special needs. Deputies said two car seats were inside his vehicle when he thought he was meeting the teen.

“Precinct One takes great pride in arresting those attempting to prey on our children,” said Constable Alan Rosen. “Such crimes will not be tolerated.”

Deputies named the sting "Operation Adam & Eve" because they said Hollyfield told them that his name was Adam in the chats.

