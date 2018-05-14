Father, coach, mentor: Wife of fisherman who died on Lake Conroe speaks

CHANNELVIEW, Texas - The community is grieving the loss of a beloved community coach after he died in a boating accident Saturday on Lake Conroe.

Tenesha Robbins said that her husband, Jermaine, was many things to many people.

"He was my greatest love," she said. "Not only did I get to see who he was in his heart, but he shared that with the whole community."

The father of 11 was known as "Coach Chop" in the community and served as a mentor and youth league coach.

"His goal was never to just teach the kids football, basketball or track," Tenesha Robbins said. "The goal was to teach them life skills."

Authorities said that Jermaine Robbins and two other men were fishing when waves formed by the passing of a larger boat capsized their boat near the mouth of Lewis Creek. He later died at the hospital.

Tenesha Robbins said that she has been overwhelmed by the support from the community and people who said they were impacted by Coach Chop and his life lessons.

"He touched lives, and people will forever be different because of who he was," she said.

The family is in the process of making funeral arrangements.

