Teen rescues family after house set on fire in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas - The Houston Fire Department is investigating after a father and his children escaped a house fire in Cypress Friday.

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. at a home on Spinney Lane. Firefighters said everyone was asleep when the man's 18-year-old son smelled smoke and got his family out of the house.

The father in his 50s, the 18-year-old and two other children ages 15 and 19 made it out of the house safely.

Investigators said the father told them his ex-wife intentionally set the fire.

"Right now the homeowner apparently has some problems with his ex-wife. He's concerned that maybe is ex-wife came by and started the fire," said Dean Hensley with the Cy-Fair Fire Department. "We have investigators on scene and Harris County Fire Marshal's responding to assist us. We'll investigate and see if we can determine what started the fire."

Surveillance video shows someone outside the home just before the fire started, fire officials said.

