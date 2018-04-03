Father charged after leaving 2 young children at home while he went to work, police say

HOUSTON - A father was charged after leaving two his two young children at home while he went to work, Houston police said.

The incident was reported at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 9000 block of Shoreham Street.

Police said a neighbor walking by the home spotted a 7-year-old girl on the roof of a vehicle. When the neighbor asked the child where her parents were, the girl said she was home alone with her 6-year-old brother, police said.

The neighbor heard the boy crying inside the home and called police, officials said.

Police said they found an iron fence around the home and the gate was locked. The father, Pedro Alfredo Valles, 42, was reached and he told officials that he was at work, police said.

He was arrested and the children were turned over to their uncle.

Valles was charged with abandoning a child and his bond was set at $1,500.

