Father charged after 2-year-old boy accidentally shoots, kills himself

HOUSTON - The father of 2-year-old Christopher Williams Jr. was charged with a misdemeanor after the boy accidentally shot himself last year, court records show.

In July 2018, the child found the 9 millimeter semi-automatic pistol on a couch and accidentally shot himself in the head.

The boy's father, Christopher Williams Sr., is accused of criminal negligence for not securing the gun unsecure, records show. Documents also reveal that the elder Williams was previously convicted of possession of a firearm, a felony.

He is not yet in custody, but his bond will be set at $100.

