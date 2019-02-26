Father charged after 2-week-old son suffers skull injuries, deputies say

Luis Pacheco is seen in this mugshot released by the Harris County Sheriff's Office on Feb. 26, 2019.

KATY, Texas - A man was charged Monday after his 2-week-old son suffered multiple injuries, deputies said.

Luis Pacheco, 27, was charged with injury to a child with serious bodily injury after his son was admitted to Texas Children’s Hospital West Campus in Katy.

Harris County deputies said doctors called investigators after they found numerous blunt force injuries to the child’s skull, stomach and groin.

Pacheco told investigators that he dropped his crying son on a concrete floor while trying to change his diaper, deputies said. Pacheco said that he noticed the child had an injury to his head but did not call 911 until the child had trouble breathing a few hours later.

Doctors determined that story was inconsistent with the injuries they found, deputies said.

Pacheco was being held in the Harris County Jail on $25,000 bond.



