HOUSTON - A father is charged with making a firearm accessible to a minor after his 2-year-old son shot himself earlier this year.

Ali Parvez Masoom, 32, is accused of leaving a gun within reach of his son on May 20 around 11 p.m.

Police said the child grabbed the gun and shot himself at 10901 Telephone Road.

The child was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

