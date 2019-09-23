Father accused of driving while intoxicated with his 2 children in vehicle

HOUSTON - Authorities in Harris County arrested and charged a father who, constable deputies say, was driving while intoxicated with his two 4-year-old children in the vehicle in the Tomball area, authorities say.

Harris County Constable, Precinct 4 deputies pulled over Eddie Barker, 43, after receiving a report that a driver was swerving in the 18200 block of Hufsmith Kohrville Road.

Constable deputies say Barker showed several signs of intoxication and a field sobriety test showed he was driving while intoxicated.

Barker was arrested and the children were released to a guardian.

Barker is charged with driving while intoxicated with child passenger under 15 years of age. His bond and court information have not been set at this time.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.