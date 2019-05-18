Fatal crash involving 18-wheeler shuts down Interstate 10 WB at Normandy

A fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler closes lanes on I-10 WB at Normandy May 18, 2019.

HOUSTON - All westbound lanes of I-10 at Normandy Street were shut down Saturday morning after a fatal crash.

At one point, police vehicles were lined up, blocking people from getting on the road.

Crews worked to remove an 18-wheeler involved in the crash. Police said one person died when the tractor-trailer overturned on the interstate.

The crash was reported just before 5 a.m. Police haven't said what led to the crash.

We will continue to monitor this situation and will let you know when the interstate reopens.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.