Fast-moving flames destroy Pasadena house

PASADENA, Texas - Wind-aided, fast-moving flames destroyed a Pasadena home Friday.

The home in the 300 block of Randall Street, directly behind Kruse Elementary School, is set to be bulldozed because of the safety risk to the children in the neighborhood.

Officials said the call came in around 6 p.m.

A mother and her children had left the house to go to the store, and when they returned, the house was on fire.

Firefighters said it took them about 30 minutes to put the fire out. Officials said high winds made the task more difficult.

"The wind was blowing pretty hard. The fire was being pushed to the house ... took on a lot of fire," Pasadena Assistant Fire Chief Art Aleman said.

One firefighter was taken to an area hospital for heat exhaustion but is expected to be OK.

