Fast food chains are trolling IHOP after name change to IHOb -- and it's hilarious

Most of the time, Twitter is used to crack jokes, follow famous celebrities and voice your opinion, but sometimes it's used to drag companies through the coals for making questionable marketing decisions.

Case in point: IHOP changing its name to IHOb (aka, the International House of Burgers).

While normal people on Twitter roasted the chain restaurant for changing it's name to focus on burgers instead of pancakes, so did the Twitter accounts to other notable chain restaurants. What resulted was a savage takedown of IHOP/IHob on Twitter that will hopefully be saved forever and placed in the Smithsonian.

Without further adieu, here is a lesson in how to drag someone (or in this case, a chain restaurant) for filth.

Not really afraid of the burgers from a place that decided pancakes were too hard. — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 11, 2018

No worries here... — Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) June 11, 2018

Inspired by the International House of Burgers announcement, we are also changing our name (Please do not ask what it means — we don’t know either.) pic.twitter.com/0HPQtQirHn — A&W Restaurants (@awrestaurants) June 11, 2018

.@IHOb A replica by definition cannot be as good as the original. The original #Steakburger was created by Steak ‘n Shake in 1934. — Steak 'n Shake (@SteaknShake) June 11, 2018

Even brands that aren't fast food restaurants got involved in this mess.

bocket like it's hot pic.twitter.com/lwroiI3iVB — Hot Pockets (@hotpockets) June 11, 2018

Eat a Butterfinger with your burger. — Butterfinger (@Butterfinger) June 11, 2018

And our personal favorite, this scalding hot burn from Netflix.

brb changing my name to Netflib — Netflix US (@netflix) June 11, 2018

Never change, you obnoxious brand Twitter accounts. Never change.

