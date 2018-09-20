City Hall Farmers Market returns to Hermann Square

HOUSTON - The City Hall Farmers Market has arrived once again.

Wednesday was the first day of the market in Hermann Square, which features a variety of locally prepared foods and farm-fresh groceries.

The market will be held each Wednesday through December 19, where more than 40 local farmers, food trucks and other vendors will be on hand with goods available to purchase.

Downtown employees and dwellers are encouraged to walk, take the Greenlink (the downtown shuttle) or use Houston Bike Share to attend the Farmers Market in front of City Hall. Garage parking is located at 400 Rusk for a fee. Metered street parking is also available.

For more information, please visit this website or follow Green Houston TX on Facebook and Twitter.

List of vendors

Bee2Bee

Honey Collective

Breaking Bao

Brenham Kitchens

Caliie’s Organic Kitchen

Churrascos Paella

Cultured Heat

El Topo

Frosted Betty

Great Harvest Bread Company

Harris County General Store

It’s a Wrap

D’Lish Curbside Bistro

Chursasscos to Go

Food.Music.Life

Ripe

Nom Mi Street

Java Pura

The Papusa Bar

Dumpling Haus

Keanu Cookies

Kick Pops

Lavande

Lemonade

Little Kitchen HTX

Melange Creperie

Pain Train Salsa

Pierre’s Cajun Kitchen

Plant it Forward Farms

Pop Soap

Relished Africa

Brazilian Grilled Skewers

Revolution Juice

Rio Grande Organic Pecans

Sinfull Bakery

Snow Topi - Hong Kong Bubble Waffles

Sphynx Cafe

Quick N Eze Indian

Texas Hill Country Olive Oil

The Bakers Man

Xocola Chocolate

