Lil Wayne performs onstage during the 4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 23, 2018 in New York City.

HOUSTON - The fans voted, and Lil Wayne is coming to Houston.

Houston was one of four cities thousands of fans voted on in a contest hosted by TIDAL.

The vote was called the "TIDAL X: Lil Wayne I Ain’t Sh*t Without You Fan Appreciation Tour" contest.

The other winning cities were Atlanta, Chicago and Washington, D.C.

Lil Wayne will perform in Houston on Dec. 17.

