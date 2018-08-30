Fans honor Aretha Franklin in Detroit ahead of funeral

DETROIT - Thursday was another day of singing and celebration for a woman whose own voice impacted several generations.

Rehearsals began early for a tribute concert for Aretha Franklin at Detroit's Chene Park. More than 30 performers from R&B, to gospel to soul will honor Franklin there. But for the queen -- they sing across the entire city.

Thousands flocked to New Bethel Baptist Church on Thursday for a third and final viewing of Franklin's body.

Sights at the visitation of Aretha Franklin at New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit. They are remembering her as a unique, worldwide talent who never got too big for Detroit #kprc2 #arethafranklin #aretha #RESPECT #queenofsoul pic.twitter.com/gWQpkHBwJv — Keith Garvin (@KPRC2Keith) August 30, 2018

"I walked in the rain to come here," said Litha Aikens.

Franklin was a member of Bethel -- where her father was the pastor for several decades. Detroit is where the Queen of Soul was raised and even where she became famous. Her fans remember that rather than go "Hollywood," she stayed.

"She was loving, giving," said Crystal Pitts. "She was just a good inspiration to all of us in Detroit."

Another thing that will never be forgotten, or seriously debated by these fans, is the voice and presence that set standards.

"There's no comparison. There's no one to compare her," says Tony Pickens. "Not just the soul, the lyrics, the style, her beauty, the way she delivered her song, the way she captured her audience. I don't think it's nobody that'll ever come in this lifetime that'll match her in that. Never."

Thursday night's performers include Gladys Knight, the Four Tops, Franklin's son and two of her granddaughters. Her funeral is scheduled for 9 a.m. CT Friday.

An Aretha Franklin fan describes why the Queen of Soul was so special & why he decided to attend her viewing at New Bethel Baptist Church today @KPRC2 #kprc2 #Aretha #ArethaFranklin #Respect #queenofsoul pic.twitter.com/8RQVje4S9T — Keith Garvin (@KPRC2Keith) August 30, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.