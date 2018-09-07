Fans excited about big soccer game between Mexico and Uruguay

HOUSTON - NRG is expected to be packed Friday night with soccer fans filled with pride for their teams as the Mexican National team takes on Uruguay in a friendly game.

Uruguayan player Luis Suarez before the match visited the Houston Texans and had a chance to toss a football with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins said he'll be at the game too.

When the Mexican team arrived in Houston, fans were already waiting to take photos and meet players.

Diego Lainez taking a couple of selfies with fans as Mexico arrives at its team hotel in Houston #eltrieng pic.twitter.com/neaN127mgk — Tom Marshall (@mexicoworldcup) September 6, 2018

Fans are taking opportunities to take selfies with their favorite players and share their excitement.

And whether fans make it to NRG Stadium or watch the game on TV, they are ready with their shirts and other fanfare to enjoy the match.

The game starts at 8:30 p.m.

