Fandemic Comic Con tour coming to Houston this weekend

HOUSTON - Fans unite -- some of your favorite movie stars will be here in Houston this weekend to fill your hearts with "Superhero," "Walking Dead," "Blade Runner" and other shows' joy.

It will be held Friday from 3-8 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at NRG.

Curious to see who from your celebrity list is going? The following includes (but is not limited to) Norman Reedus, Bruce Campbell, John Schneider, Michael Rooker. Click here.

To get tickets to the event, click here.

