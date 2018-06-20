Famous swimming chicken named Sammi headed to Houston area this weekend

HOUSTON - It’s not every day you see a swimming chicken, but you just might get a glimpse of one in Texas.

Viral sensation Sammi Chicken is scheduled to make a visit to the Houston area this weekend. The meet-and-greet will be Saturday from 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Discovery Green's Hess Patio Deck.

KPRC first introduced Sammi in April after a video of her swimming at the beach went viral.

Sammi’s owner Dave Cox met her after his 17-year-old dog died.

Sammi began swimming because she didn’t want to leave her owner alone at the beach, according to The Dodo.

Since then, Cox and Sammi have traveled around the country together with stops in Nashville, New Orleans and throughout Florida.

Sammi will be in Houston for the first time this weekend for a meet-and-greet.

But until then, take a look through Sammi's adventures on her personal Instagram account as she swims the nation's waterways with Cox.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.