Family's beloved dog stolen from mall parking lot

HOUSTON - Tom Booth spent the day searching for a member of his family, a 4-year-old, 4-pound Chihuahua named “Taco.”

His daughter raised the dog from the time it was a puppy.

For two days, Booth has been visiting and searching animal shelters around the county, looking for the little dog who was stolen Saturday. Monday he talked with Channel 2 News while he visited the Houston Humane Society shelter, 14700 Almeda Road.

"I figure if I could get out to all the shelters today or at least communicate, maybe there’s a chance that somebody finds her," he said.

Taco was stolen at Memorial City Mall April 14 where Tom, his daughter Kelsey, 22, and her fiancé were shopping Saturday afternoon.

It was a cool day. They decided to leave Taco in Tom’s truck while they went into the Cheesecake factory for lunch.

“While we were in the restaurant, somebody broke the door handle, grabbed all the packages and also grabbed her. You know her carry-all looks like a package you would see in a mall,” he said.

He doesn’t know if the thief meant to take the dog. Or if he still has her. Tom worries that if Taco’s been turned loose, she won’t last long on the street.

He says his daughter is devastated and his whole family is grieving.

When you start talking about a family pet, basically a family member, that’s just not replaceable,” he said. “It's very emotional. Brings out emotions you didn’t realize how deep they were and your feelings and how strong they were.”

Tom’s family is offering a $1,000 reward for Taco’s return. But so far, there’s been no sign of her.

Anyone with information about Taco's whereabouts is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers.

