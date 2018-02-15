Family wants justice for woman struck by 3 vehicles, killed in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The family of a woman struck and killed by three vehicles demanded justice Wednesday.

Linda Rodriguez, 33, was killed while walking home from work Tuesday, along Red Oak Drive, near FM 1960 in North Harris County.

"Why didn't you stop and help her?" asked Irma Zuniga, Rodriguez's roommate. "She could have had a chance."

Investigators believe as many as three vehicles hit Rodriguez. None of the drivers stopped after hitting her, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

"I'm upset that these people are not coming forward and not being responsible. I'm so disgusted. Disgusted," cried Maribel Rodriguez, Rodriguez's aunt.

According to investigators, witnesses said Rodriguez was lying in the street around 7:45 p.m. in the 17200 block of Red Oak Drive, near the intersection of FM 1960 and I-45, when she was hit by a truck. The witnesses reported that the driver of the truck stopped briefly, then drove away.

Soon after being hit by the truck, a car hit Rodriguez and the driver kept going, police said.

"There are some cameras in the area from the school right here next to us, so we are reviewing that footage right now to see if it's going to show anything," Sgt. Eric Albers said.

Rodriguez's family hopes the video will help identify the drivers.

"You could have saved her life by stopping, calling 911, asking for an ambulance to get there as soon as possible," Zuniga said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs, as the investigation into who struck Rodriguez continues.

"There's got to be somebody out there, somebody out there that knows something and I'm pleading, please come forward," Maribel Rodriguez said.

Anyone with information about the crashes is asked to call the Vehicular Crimes Division at 713-274-7400 or Crime Stoppers 713-222-TIPS.

