Family says horses were stolen from Cypress barn, abandoned nearby

CYPRESS, Texas - Dawn Chamorro, the owner of Isabella Farms, says she's grateful to have Coco and Nick back home safely in their stalls where they belong.

WATCH: Surveillance video of horses being stolen from Cypress barn

"I've been in Cypress practically my whole life and I would have never thought any of this would ever happen," Chamorrro said.

A pair of her Arabian horses went for an unexpected late-night ride Wednesday after thieves kicked down part of a fence and broke onto the property before taking off with the pair.

"They jumped on both the horses nonchalantly and walked out like it was no big deal," Chamorro said.

Security cameras were rolling the whole time, catching two of the three suspects riding off.

"You feel very helpless at that moment watching all that and just in shock," Chamorro said.

Chamorro said it wasn't until almost 14 hours later someone spotted the horses not far down the road, left alone in the back yard of an empty home.

"They went over there to see and took a picture and they said is it these horses? and I said, oh my God, yes, those are the horses," she said.

The horses have since been checked out by a vet and Chamorro is happy to have them back.

"In this industry, (when) the horses get stolen, you don't see them again a lot of times. I'm blessed, I'm very blessed and thankful," she said.

As for the thieves who took the horses, they haven't been caught.

"I think they're capable of doing much worse and so I don't think these people should be out; I think they should be behind bars somewhere," Chamorro said.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.