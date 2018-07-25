Family reaches settlement with ex-Texas City officer accused of stealing money from dying man

TEXAS CITY, Texas - The family of a dead Texas City man has reached a monetary settlement with a former Texas City police officer accused of stealing money from their dying relative, the family's attorney announced Wednesday.

Linnard Crouch Jr., 41, was accused of stealing $2,400 in Christmas present money from James Mabe, who authorities said was dying or had just died days before Christmas in 2016 while driving home near 4000 Loop 197.

The crime was recorded on a body camera. Crouch Jr. later resigned from the police department.

