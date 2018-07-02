Family pleads for public's help finding man charged in teen's murder

HOUSTON - The family of a murdered Houston teen fears his suspected killer is a flight risk, who might not appear for an upcoming trial.

Cary Griffith, 16, was murdered June 4, 2017. Griffith was gunned down at the intersection of Lorne and Hollow Pine Drive, while walking with two friends. The teen exchanged words with Tyrin Robertson, 21, who Houston police say shot and killed Griffith.

“You put 'em in jail and you give 'em a bond and you let 'em out,” said Neal Smith, Griffith’s step-dad.

Neal Smith says he is frustrated after learning Robertson has repeatedly skipped court appearances. Robertson is out on a $50,000 bond, which Smith says Robertson has violated.

“I had looked online and had seen that he had a warrant out for his arrest in the 20th of last month,” said Alicia Rice, Griffith’s mom.

Robertson is scheduled to stand trial Aug. 6. Rice says Robertson is a flight risk and she is losing faith he’ll show up for his trial.

“I just want everybody to know if you see him or know where he’s at, to tell him to turn himself in because you can run but you can’t hide,” Rice said.

“I just wanna say this to you, Tyrin, I hope you live. I wish you well. I'm a forgive you,” Neal said in an appeal to Robertson. “My wife gonna forgive 'em. Because see, unless we forgive him, we gonna live in misery.”

