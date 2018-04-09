Family of Rice University police officer killed in North Freeway crash speaks out

HOUSTON - The family of a Rice University police officer killed in a crash last week said his loss leaves a void no one can fill.

"He was just a great guy," said Omar Espinola, younger cousin of Detective Rommel Espinola, 48.

The crash that killed Espinola occurred Thursday evening on the northbound side of Interstate 45 near Beltway 8.

Houston police said the driver of an SUV was speeding north on the freeway when it hit the back of Espinola's vehicle.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, police said. He was not arrested. Police said their investigation continues.

As it does, Espinola's family reflected on his life, as a husband, father and dedicated law enforcement officer.

"He wanted to be the best at his job and serve his community," Omar Espinola said.

Serving and protecting others ran in Espinola's blood. His grandfather served as a police officer in the Philippines, according to relatives, paving a path Detective Espinola eagerly followed.

"My brother is always asking me, how come his son wants to become a police, you know? And I told him my father, our father, was an police officer too," said Oscar Espinola, the detective's uncle, reflecting on conversations he would have with the detective's father.

"He always helped his friends, all of his friends liked him. Nobody, would say anything bad about him," a cousin, Omar Espinola, added.

While the grief this family has been dealt is tough, even tougher, they said, is the fact that Espinola's death comes months after his wife, Shawn, died following a lengthy illness.

The couple had one son, Cullen, 9.

"She was very sick for a while. He was just a great husband. Perfect example if what a husband should do, stand by his wife," Omar said.

The family told KPRC2 they are standing by little Cullen, just as his dad did for him.

His dad meant a lot to a lot of people.

"God fearing man. It's so awesome to see someone progress and become a husband and father... serve his community," Omar said.

